Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 192,980 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

