Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Rain Therapeutics worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

