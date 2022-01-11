Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.37

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

VTXPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

