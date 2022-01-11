Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,186 shares during the period. Price Michael F lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 705,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 104,442 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

