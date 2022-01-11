ViewRay, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViewRay in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

VRAY opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $817.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ViewRay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ViewRay by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ViewRay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

