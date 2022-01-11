VIG Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $712,554.81 and $416.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

