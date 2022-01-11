Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.42

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.42, but opened at $36.10. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 11,385 shares trading hands.
VIR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
