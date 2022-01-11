Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.42

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.42, but opened at $36.10. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 11,385 shares trading hands.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

