Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of VRDN opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $576,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.