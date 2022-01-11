Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

