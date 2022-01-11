Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.44. Vital Farms shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $771.84 million, a PE ratio of 159.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395,156 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

