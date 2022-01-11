VNX (VNXLU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, VNX has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $56,452.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006053 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

