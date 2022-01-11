Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vontier were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Vontier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Vontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

VNT stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

