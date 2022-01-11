VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VOXX International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VOXX International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in VOXX International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

