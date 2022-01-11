Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.43.

VTEX stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54. Vtex has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $18,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

