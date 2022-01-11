Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

