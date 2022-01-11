Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

NYSE WD opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $81.52 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

