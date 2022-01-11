Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $179.20 or 0.00418954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $837,597.01 and approximately $146,605.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003660 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

