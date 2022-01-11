WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.