WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

