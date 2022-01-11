WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 37,377 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $241.06.

