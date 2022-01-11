WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

Netflix stock opened at $538.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

