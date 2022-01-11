WBI Investments Inc. Sells 700,077 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,892,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,181,000 after purchasing an additional 325,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

