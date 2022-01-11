WBI Investments Inc. Takes $2.78 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

