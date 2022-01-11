We Are One Seven LLC Buys 310 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

