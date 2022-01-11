We Are One Seven LLC Buys 925 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 248,446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 397,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 155.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 110,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.