We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

