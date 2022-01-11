We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 987.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

CERT opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,416,196 shares of company stock valued at $282,031,209. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

