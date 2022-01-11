We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 16,654 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.