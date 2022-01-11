We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 16,654 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.