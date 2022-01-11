We Are One Seven LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,423,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $521.43 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

