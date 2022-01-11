Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

STRO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $496.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.