West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has C$118.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$120.00.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.12.

Shares of WFG opened at C$116.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$110.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.68. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 16.6100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

