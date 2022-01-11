Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 0.8%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 4,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a net margin of 296.80% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

