Westchester Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Pfizer by 11.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 24,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,942,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 2,242,928 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,601,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,937,000 after purchasing an additional 870,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,095,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

PFE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 589,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

