Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.28. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1,736 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38. The stock has a market cap of C$25.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

