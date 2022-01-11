Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Westwood Holdings Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

53.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 676 3233 3464 127 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Westwood Holdings Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westwood Holdings Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million -$8.95 million 15.02 Westwood Holdings Group Competitors $2.37 billion $249.04 million 36.88

Westwood Holdings Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 27.94% 29.96% 13.77%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group competitors beat Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

