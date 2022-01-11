Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.40

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.19. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 2,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

