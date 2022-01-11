Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

