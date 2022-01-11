Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth $127,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

