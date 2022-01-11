Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,751.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

