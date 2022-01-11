Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 637,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,570,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $388,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

