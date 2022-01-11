XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XPEL by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,688. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

