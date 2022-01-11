Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 43,686 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 57,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 400,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

