Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $40,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.