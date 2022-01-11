Xponance Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

