Xponance Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,163,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 18.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 283,675 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

