Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 209,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.