Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $23,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $9,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

URBN opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

