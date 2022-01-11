Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $396,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 238,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 633,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,632,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 706,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $100,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 4,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

