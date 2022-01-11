Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 7,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,052. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $612.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,623,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

