Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YRI. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.70.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.28. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.05.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

